A North Dakota woman pleaded not guilty this week to charges accusing her of arson in Anaconda last month.

Charging documents alleged that 48-year-old Kellie Jeannette Olson attempted to start a fire at a residence on Front Street in Anaconda on July 15, and then set fires inside the office of KANAradio station on Main Street the evening of July 17.

Court documents alleged security video shows Olson entering a rear door to the radio station the evening of the fire.

Olson remains jailed on $75,000 bond.

MTN’s John Emeigh