UPDATE, 11:05 AM:- The Powell County Sheriff’s Office says the incident involved the officer firing his weapon.

Sheriff Scott Howard says no officers were injured in the incident and the incident resulted in no fatalities.

DEER LODGE-The Powell County Sheriff says an officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Scott Howard, the incident started around 4:20 am on Interstate 90.

Sheriff Howard says it ended on a county road in Powell Co.

Howard says there was no fatality involved in the incident. We do not yet know if anyone was injured, nor whether the officer or another person fired the weapon.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Sheriff Howard released no other details but did say more information is expected later Friday.

John Emeigh reporting for MTN