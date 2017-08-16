BILLINGS – One person was stabbed at the MontanaFair late Tuesday night, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Deputies responded to a disturbance near the Heritage Center around 11:30 p.m. where they found one male stabbed in the arm and another male with a possible head injury.

Linder said the investigation indicates “Several young adults or teenagers confronted one another when one male was knocked to the ground.”

Witnesses reported the man who was assaulted brandished a knife. At some point, another male suffered a stab wound in the arm.

When deputies arrived, several fled the area.

The two males injured were transported to the hospital for treatment.

At least one person was detained during the investigation, but he was later released. No one has been arrested.

When the investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Linder said reports are still be compiled so ages of those involved are not being released.

