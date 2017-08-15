HELENA – Opportunity Bank of Montana celebrates its 95th anniversary of being in operation this year.

Founded in Helena in 1922, the organization was originally known as American Building and Loan. Since then the organization has grown to 14 full-service branches reaching from Missoula to Billings.

Bank President/CEO Pete Johnson has been with the bank since 1981 and says that while the name may have changed a few times, the quality of people and dedication to the community hasn’t.

Johnson added that he’s proud of all the bank’s employees and the community work they’ve done throughout the years such as YMCA/ YWCA support and the financial literacy programs they offer to high schools around the state.

To celebrate their anniversary the bank will be offering free cookies with the bank’s logo to their patrons who visit one of their locations.