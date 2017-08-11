(HELENA) Employees at Opportunity Bank of Montana got out sponges and squeegees Friday to help people affected by the wildfires across the state.

Bank branches around the state washed customers’ windshields throughout the day. They also asked them for donations to the American Red Cross’s Wildfire Relief Montana fund, which provides help to fire victims.

Marketing officer Ali Mandell said the bank wanted to do something that would bring more attention to the great needs around Montana.

Their goal is to raise $6,000, including a $3,000 match from Opportunity Bank.

“This is just one small drop in the bucket, but something we can do to serve our community members and also provide relief for American Red Cross of Montana,” Mandell said.

Firefighters are dealing with a number of serious fires around the state. On Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an executive order, extending a fire emergency in Montana.

If you’d still like to help fire victims, Opportunity Bank will continue to accept donations.

“As long as they keep coming in,” Mandell said.

Opportunity Bank is currently celebrating 95 years of operation. Mandell said the company has often marked anniversaries with service projects like this.