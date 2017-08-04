HELENA – MTN news went to the South York’s Island Fishing Access Site where an otter attacked a man on Saturday. Floaters talked about their experience with otters and whether or not they were aggressive.

Dotty Ballantyne, who spends time boating on the Missouri River, said she was shocked to hear about a man who was recently nipped by an otter on a portion of the river just south of Townsend.

“I’ve never had an experience with an otter that was at all threatening, but my husband says that even though most of the time otters are docile, but if you threaten one and have babies to protect they can turn mean in a hurry and can be extremely aggressive,” said Ballantyne.

The man who was bitten by the otter last Saturday shared his story on KTVH’s Facebook page.

Jaime Evans wrote that the otter didn’t go out of its way to bite him… he said the otter gave a warning “bark” first… and when it gave a second “bark” Evans said his dog barked back and escalated the situation.

FWP said in a news release that the otter punctured Evans’ tube and then bit him.

Evans, however, compared it to a nip one might get when a dog’s tail is stepped on.

Evans added in his post, that hazards posed by otters were unknown to him, a sentiment mirrored by recreator Paul Luikart.

“I think I’ve seen otters probably four or five times in the wild, they are incredibly playful creatures, for one thing, and I’ve never felt that they were aggressive towards people… must of been an unusual circumstance,” said Luikart.

FWP Region 3 Warden Sergeant Justin Hawkaluk reported that the incident occurred in same area as a similar incident last year.

Signs have been posted at both the York’s Island and Toston Fishing access sites.

People have had several other run-ins with aggressive otters over the past few years.

In 2013 a woman was attacked by an otter along the Madison River and in

2014 two otters attacked a boy swimming at Lake of the Woods east of Kalispell.

Both were treated at hospitals and released.

Jaime’s full account of what happened: