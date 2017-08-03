BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported Thursday that a floater was bitten by an otter on the Missouri River Saturday.

The tuber was floating down the Missouri River about a half mile upstream of York’s Islands Fishing Access Site south of Townsend when the incident occurred.

FWP Region 3 Warden Sergeant Justin Hawkaluk reported the floater was in the same area as a similar incident last year.

The floater reported seeing the otter swimming towards them. The otter punctured the tube before biting them. The swimmer suffered only a minor wound that required no stitches.

“These incidents, while not common, do occur from time to time with animals that are either sick or protecting their young,” said FWP Region 3 spokesperson Andrea Jones. “In the case of any wild animal, it’s best to give them safe distance.”

Signs notifying recreationists of an aggressive otter in the area were posted at the Toston and York’s Island Fishing Access Sites.

In July 2013, a woman was attacked by an otter along the Madison River. She sustained several cuts and required treatment at a hospital, but fully recovered.

In August 2014, two otters attacked a boy who was swimming at Lake of the Woods east of Kalispell. The boy received multiple bite wounds to his legs; he was treated at a Polson medical facility and released.