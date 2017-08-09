A popular road has partially reopened near the 27,500 acre Sapphire Complex Fire burning in Granite County. Rock Creek Road is open again from Interstate 90 south to Harry’s Flat. Upper Willow Creek Road remains open only to local traffic.

Officials caution that the evacuations remain the same for residents along the entire Rock Creek Road. A mandatory evacuation remains in place from Hogback Homestead south to Stony Creek and the Sliderock Mountain area. The pre-evacuation notices for the northern portion of Rock Creek drainage also remain in effect.

Additionally, private property and structures in the Rock Creek and Upper Willow Creek drainage remain threatened by the fire.

A public meeting will be held about the Sapphire Complex fire at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hall School.

A fire information hotline at (406) 540-3589 is manned daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 663 people assigned to the blaze that’s 25 miles south-southeast of Missoula.

Little Hogback Fire: 18,612 acres, 7 percent contained.

Wildland fire crews completed firing operations along the eastern containment line. Indirect line along the southeast fire area was reinforced utilizing a DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT). The VLAT dropped three miles of line in three drops and combined aerial resources applied 32,000 gallons of retardant in an effort to protect private land. Firing operations and structure protection continue near the Hogback Homestead in the southwest fire area.

Goat Creek Fire: 8,056 acres, 75 percent contained.

Fire resources patrolled along the Rock Creek and Brewster Creek roads yesterday. They will continue to monitor the fire in these areas and remove hose from secure structures. Fire crews successfully completed burning operations along Spring Creek Road to mitigate fire growth to the east.

Sliderock Fire: 860 acres, 30 percent contained.

Crews continue to monitor and hold fire line on the south and southeast flanks while aerial resources continue to work the north end. Indirect line east of the fire will be improved today.

