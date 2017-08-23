(HELENA) A new restaurant is scheduled to open its doors in Helena later this year.

Construction is underway on a new building that will house Pizza Ranch. The 9,300 square foot building is on North Sanders Street, near Buffalo Wild Wings.

The new restaurant will be operated by Wagons West Management, which also runs Pizza Ranch locations in Billings and Butte, along with three more in Wyoming and North Dakota.

Tim Mazzaferro, director of operations for Wagons West, said the restaurant could open in the late fall. He said it will likely employ about 120 people.

Pizza Ranch is a chain with 200 locations in 13 states, mostly in the Midwest. It is known for its buffet-style serving and for its pizza and chicken. Mazzaferro said the Helena location will include both a restaurant and a video arcade.