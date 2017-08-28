BILLINGS – The Billings airport saw a special delivery on Friday; 80 furry friends took the ride of their lives.

Dog Is My CoPilot is an organization out of Wyoming that transports animals from kill shelters in states like Texas and California, to new homes in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

“I don’t do it for the flying, that thrill is gone,” said Peter Rork, the founder of Dog Is My CoPilot. “But we’ve saved almost 8,000 animals so far and we’re on a roll…we’re doing everything that we can.”

For the last five years, Pilot Rork has been the knight in shining aircraft, rescuing thousands of dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters were they face euthanization.

Story continues below



“Some of these shelters will…and it’s hard to call them shelters because they’ll euthanize 80 percent of the dogs that come through the door,” said Rork.

Friday’s flight was packed with 80 animals, who will now be up for adoption in Montana. Around 50 dogs will go to the Help For Homeless Pets shelter in Billings, the rest will be up for adoption at the Thompson River Animal shelter.

“It’s not a dog problem, it’s a people problem,” said Rork. “You have to spay and neuter and you have to adopt and not shop.”

While not everyone can adopt, Rork said there are a lot of other options such as fostering an animal, volunteering time or simply donating to local shelters.

The organization transports the animals at no cost to the shelters. Rork said they spent over $800 on fuel alone for Friday’s flight, which they pay for through donations.

To learn more about Dog Is My CoPilot or to donate, click here.

MTN’s Samantha Harrelson