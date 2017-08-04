Billings Police on Friday confirmed the body found in a shallow grave near Roundup is a Billings man reported missing in late June.

Capt. Jeremy House said in a press release that the body of 33-year-old Rory Wanner was identified after an autopsy was completed and physical characteristics, including tattoos, were matched to the victim.

Police said previously that Wanner’s disappearance was being investigated as a homicide, and three men have been charged with tampering with evidence based on allegations. However, no one has been charged with Wanner’s murder.

Wanner was beaten to death at a residence in the Heights.

House said in the release issued Friday that no other information would be released at this time.