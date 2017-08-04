The Missoula Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Missoula Police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh says that at around 11 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Rodgers Street at the Missoula City Cemetery entrance.

An initial investigation indicated a pick-up truck driven by a 29-year-old Missoula resident was traveling east on Rogers and struck a 25-year-old male pedestrian who was apparently walking eastbound in the eastbound lane of the road.

Welsh said the collision caused fatal injuries to the pedestrian. CPR along with other lifesaving efforts were performed on the scene before EMS declared the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Welsh said the driver is not in custody and continues to cooperate with investigators. No charges have yet been brought in the case. The victim’s name is not being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation by the Missoula Police Department.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty