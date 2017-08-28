MISSOULA – Missoula Police say that a report of shots being fired downtown on Monday morning was actually a case of “swatting”.

Lieutenant Bob Bouchee said police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. from a male stating he had hostages in an apartment in the 300 block of Pattee Street.

The male demanded a $20,000 ransom and stated one person had been shot.

The Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation all responded to the scene.

Story continues below



The area around the 300 block of Pattee Street was secured and Bouchee said “Upon confirming information and contacting the renter of the apartment, the call was determined false.”

Bouchee explained that these types of false emergency calls have occurred around the country and are commonly called “swatting.”

An investigation into the prank call is ongoing.

MTN’s Kent Luetzen and Melissa Rafferty