GREAT FALLS – Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta pleaded not guilty in Conrad on Tuesday to a charge of misdemeanor assault.

Suta will be booked on the charge today and released on his own recognizance. A Great Falls judge will take over the case.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Guzynski filed the charge of misdemeanor partner-family member assault in Pondera County Justice Court on July 21.

Court documents state that “…on or between Jan. 15, and Feb. 15, in Pondera County, the defendant purposely or knowingly caused bodily injury by kicking his son.”

The victim told investigators that Suta had kicked him while he (the victim) was “curled up on the ground.”

In mid-April, investigators interviewed one person who said she witnessed the incident. According to court documents, Suta admitted kicking the child.

If Suta is found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to one year in jail and/or ordered to pay a fine of up to $1,000.

MTN News contacted Suta last week; he declined to comment on the charge.