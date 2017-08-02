GREAT FALLS – Emergency crews responded to a fire at Prairie Water Company in Great Falls on Tuesday night.

Prairie Water Company is located at 301 22nd Street NW

There were no reports of injuries or occupants.

Firefighters had to deal with gusty winds as they worked to extinguish the fire.

Responding agencies included Great Falls Fire Rescue, NorthWestern Energy, and Energy West.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

There is no word yet on the dollar amount of damage caused by the fire.

Jeremy Hooker shared the following message on Facebook:

“As many of you may already know, Prairie Water burned down last night. We thank our firefighters for putting it the blaze, and we are all fine. If you are one of our customers or know one of our customers, please spread the word that we are currently unable to provide service. This breaks our hearts more than anything, since so many of you rely on us for your water supply.

I urge you, if you have a poly tank and haul your own water, please help out your neighbors who are currently without service. We will do our best to get up and running as soon as we can, but until then, it’s very important that we come together as a community and help each other out.

Please share this message as much as you can, since we are currently without customer phone numbers.

We can get through this if everyone can pitch in a little!

Thank you.”

-Shannon Newth and David Sherman reporting for MTN