Prairie Water Company employees are scrambling to supply residents with water after their building burned late Tuesday night.

The company brought in several trucks Thursday from Cut Bank that are operating on limited capacities.

Emergency crews responded to Tuesday’s fire shortly after 11 p.m. By that time, Manager Jeremy Hooker said the inside of the building was already severely damaged.

“The outside of the wall on the other side of the building was glowing red when the fire department showed up,” said Hooker.

Story continues below



He said investigators weren’t able to enter the building on Wednesday due to safety concerns over the structure’s stability after the fire, and have not yet determined the cause.

Hooker said much of the company’s client contact information is stored in the building’s office, which has hindered their efforts in getting the word out about the fire. He has been updating customers through social media and asks for patience as employees work in limited capacities to supply water on a priority basis.

“Just trying to make sure our customers don’t run out of water,” said Hooker.

Prairie Water serves 400 to 500 homes around Cascade County, including Great Falls Resident Brandon McKeever, who says the company is the only water supplier for his family of 3.

“Now we don’t know what we’re really going to do, got to try and find someone to come here and bring us water,” said McKeever.

Hooker encourages those who haul their own water to lend a helping hand to affected clients.

Sangster Water Hauling also helped Prairie Water Company serve customers Thursday with limited water delivery services as availability allowed. Their schedule is filling up fast, the company asks for at least 24 hours advance notice from clients affected by the fire in need of water.

To contact Sangster Water Hauling, call 406-315-1767.