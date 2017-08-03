HELENA – After two hung juries and a mistrial, prosecutors have dropped a felony charge of sexual assault against a Helena man.

Lewis and Clark County prosecutors said this week they are not moving forward in the case against William David LaFromboise. LaFromboise was accused of repeatedly having sexual contact with a seven-year-old girl between July 2013 and December 2014.

Prosecutors said LaFromboise befriended a family in order to take advantage of the alleged victim in the case. Defense attorneys said there is no DNA or physical evidence that the assaults ever took place.

Deputy County Attorney Melissa Broch said she’s disappointed at the outcome, but she’s impressed with the courage of the now 10-year-old girl to come to court and tell a jury her story.

Defense attorney Chris Abbott told MTN he and his client are pleased with the decision and that the jury system worked in this case. Abbott said the case shows the importance of requiring juries to reach a unanimous verdict.

LaFromboise’s first trial last December ended in a hung jury. A second trial in April ended in a mistrial and the third trial ended in a hung jury last week.