HELENA – Dozens of Montanans turned out to hear from their future leaders on Tuesday.

At a forum hosted by the YWCA, municipal candidates answered a variety of questions.

The topics ranged from discrimination and homelessness to drug use in the community.

Six candidates are vying for two seats on the Helena City Commission and Mayor Jim Smith is seeking re-election to his position.

Those in attendance said the forum was an opportunity to interact with the new candidates.

“It’s a chance for all of us to get to see candidates we have not maybe met or seen before. There are a number of them that I’m anxious to hear what they have to say. The city commission is important. The mayor race is important and I’m glad to be here,” Tom Schneider, a Helena resident, said.

Helena’s municipal primary is scheduled for Sept. 12, the general election is Nov.7.

Candidates:

City Commission: Justin Ailport, Mark A. Burzynski, Andres Haladay, Sean Logan, Heather K. O’Loughlin, and Gary L. Spaeth

Mayor: Jim Smith and Wilmot Collins.