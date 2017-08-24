HELENA – Evacuations are in place for residents in the path of the Holmes Gulch Fire that broke out Thursday afternoon south of Helena.

Firefighting efforts are still underway as the fire has burned anywhere from 75 to 200 acres.

Three helicopters, four large air tankers, one national guard helicopter and multiple engines and handcrews assisted with the firefighting efforts on Thursday.

Evacuations are currently underway in the Holmes Gulch and Martinez Gulch roads located in the north end of Jefferson County. That includes Mule Trail, Doe Mountain, Timber Lane, Ponderosa road and Saturn drive.

Pat McKelvey, fire information officer, said the fire started out strong.

“It made a pretty dramatic run at first. The winds shifted a bit. It calmed down, plus it got into a little area there where it was kind of sheltered,” McKelvey said.

Fire crews spent hours battling the blaze from the air, dropping retardant and water. The air support’s job is to create a ring around the fire to prevent in from spreading even further. Those efforts also allowed ground crews to enter the area and begin fighting the fire.

Residents close to the fire who haven’t been evacuated are waiting for the order. Andrea McKeever and her family are among those residents.

“We just have everything in our camper and we’re ready to pull out if we need to evacuate. We have family and friends in town and several people reaching out to make sure we’re okay,” McKeever said.

Molly Kruckenberg’s home is situated next door to where fire officials set up camp today.

“At first I wasn’t terribly concerned,” she said. “It seemed like it was far enough away to not be concerned but we kind of stood out here and watched it for 20 or 30 minutes and watched it blow up and got a little more concerned after that.”

The county has opened a shelter for evacuees at Helena First Assembly of God Church. Valley Veterinarian Hospital is also hosting animals but requests that evacuees call ahead.

Firefighters hosted a meeting Thursday evening at the Montana City Fire Hall to update residents on the progress. Hundreds were in attendance and asked questions about the size of the fire, when they can go home, and where they could get updates on the fire.

The outbreak of flames has been a lesson for some near the fire but not yet evacuated.

“I think there will be a plan now. We talked to some neighbors who came over and they had a box of stuff ready to go and I think that’s a great idea just those valuable things if you have to get out of here right away,” Kruckenberg said.

At one point, a member at Thursday’s meeting thanked firefighters in front of the crowd, and the room erupted in applause.

“I’m just really thankful for all the firefighters and everybody that have really hit this full bore. It was amazing to watch that big DC-10 fly in and doing retardant runs. It’s pretty amazing. They do a great job,” McKeever said