HELENA – Montana ranchers are reaching out to help their fellow agriculture producers who were hit hard by wildfires.

Areas like Glasgow and Jordan were hard-hit by drought and then got slammed by the Lodge Pole complex Fire.

Jordan Alexander along with his friends and colleagues helped donate hay to those families in need. Alexander traveled to Eastern Montana Wednesday with five tons of hay.

He said he could see burned pasture land for miles, leaving no feed left for livestock.

“Really tough strong family and they have a good attitude, and I’m sure they will come out of it just fine but there are still a lot of ranchers out there that are still hurting,” said Jordan Alexander, Montanan.

One of the biggest needs right now is for hay haulers to take forage to the ranchers in affected.

A hay donation lottery program set up in North Dakota to help drought-stricken ranchers was recently expanded to producers in South Dakota and Montana.To enter the hay lottery click here.

For more information on how to help click here.

To stay up to date on the status of droughts throughout the country click here.