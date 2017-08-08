HELENA – REACH Air Medical Services gathered close to a $1,000 worth of food and beverages to rural fire departments on Monday at the Helena Safeway.

The emergency transport employees collected monetary donations at their local airbase and REACH matched, with a bit extra, what their crew had raised.

East Valley Volunteer Fire Chief Dave Sammons said that the supplies donated will help 12 fire stations, EMS, Search and Rescue, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

REACH Pilot Clayton Scottson said that they are Montanans just helping out other Montanans.

“This was a great way to give back to the community, especially our local folks,” said Scottson, “Folks that we really count on to do our job. We thought this would be a great way to help them out.“

If you’d like to make a donation or learn more about what the volunteer stations might need, contact the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council here.

The Helena Safeway is also accepting donations of water, energy bars and store-bought jerky.