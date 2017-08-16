Fire activity has had significant growth this afternoon and evening, and the smoke has increased as well generally through the western and central areas. Air quality will deteriorate overnight as the wind settles and the smoke settles down near the ground. Thursday’s weather will be similar with west wind increasing in the afternoon resulting in more fire activity and smoke. Highs will again be in the 80s with low humidity as well. Friday, a cold front will approach with stronger wind potentially gusting higher than 30mph. Red Flag Warning conditions are likely with extensive fire growth and a lot of smoke. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. Saturday will be cooler with slightly lighter wind, highs will be in the 80s with a few isolated mountain thunderstorms. Sunday, the wind will take a break and highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Late Sunday night, a cold front will drop out of Canada will brief gusty winds and a wind shift to the northeast. The next chance of any thunderstorm activity will come toward the middle of next week.

Have a good day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist