HELENA – The funeral service for Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Martin will be held on Friday.

Martin died at the age of 65 on Saturday night; the cause of death has not been released.

Martin joined the department as a volunteer firefighter in 1994 and rose through the ranks to become the chief.

He passed decades of firefighting knowledge down to the younger generation and expressed gratitude for the supportive relationships between his department and other area fire and rescue crews.

The BEVFD released the following information on Tuesday.

Fire department apparatus staging will be at O’Conner Funeral Home, located at 2425 8th Ave N, in Great Falls. Staging will take place at 12 p.m. Check In with staging will be on Mutual Aid RED. All apparatus are asked to check in prior to arrival at the staging point.

A procession of Fire Department apparatus will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will follow the following route.

North on 25th St. N to River Dr N

West on River Dr N. to 15th St NE

North on 15th St NE to N River Road.

East on N River Road to Smelter Ave

North on 10th St NE to Smelter Ave NE

West on Smelter Ave NE to Central Ave W

West on Central Ave W to 6th St NW

North on 6th St NW to the West Entrance of the Montana Expo Park.

The Public is encouraged to line the route of the procession to show their respect and to honor Chief Martin.

Law Enforcement from the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office will provide rolling traffic roadblocks for the procession.

A viewing is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Montana Expo Park in the Four Seasons. The Public is invited to attend.

The Main service will start at 3 p.m. at the Montana Expo Park in the Four Seasons. Again the Public is invited to attend.

Following the end of the Main Service, there will be a reception for Family and Fire Department Personnel.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the public during this time of mourning. The public outreach has been tremendous. We will continue our service to the community in honor of Chief Martin. We will never forget the sacrifices he made to protect his community and the people of Cascade County.

Lt. 2nd Class Brandon M. Skogen/Interim P.I.O.