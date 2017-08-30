KALISPELL – A new report ranks Montana sixth in the nation among states with the most overworked physicians.

The information released by Medicare Health Plans compares doctor and nurse counts to the population data.

A physician at Kalispell Regional Medical Center said Montana’s rural population poses unique challenges for health care providers.

“Physicians and other health providers in general work long hours and work hard. I think it’s not so much an issue of being burned out, it’s more of an issue of access for patients that’s the real issue,” said Kalispell Regional Medical Center Vice President of Medical Care Dr. Doug Nelson.

For many people in Montana’s rural areas it can be hard to find health care, especially for special procedures.

More urban areas like Kalispell are fortunate to have an adequate amount of health care providers allowing them to provide assistance to more rural areas with a higher need.

“We provide specialty services to outlying areas that are otherwise underserved with the intent not of taking care out of those underserved counties or undermining the primary care physicians who are working hard in those areas but to provide support,” Nelson said.

The Flathead Valley and Kalispell have been fortunate with the number of physicians they have to offer care compared to the other rural areas across the state that don’t have as many. However, Kalispell has still had to find creative ways to offer primary care to their residents.

“We have a new program here in Kalispell called KRH Care anywhere and that’s actually virtual primary care visit where people can call up on their phone or Skype or other face-to-face interactive tools and actually talk with a provider and call at two in the morning and say hey my child has an ear ache what can I do? And you get good evaluation and care for that,” Nelson said.

He added that there’s still a need for more doctors not only in rural areas but cities like Kalispell as well. One way to fill that need is by providing an opportunity for education in the same areas the doctors will eventually work.

A Family Medicine Program based in Missoula has been doing just that for the last few years, hosting 10 doctors who are completing their specialty training in family medicine.

“I believe that the number is that we’ve had six of the 10 residents that completed the first couple years of the program have ended up staying here in Kalispell,” Nelson said.

The Medicare Health Plans report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI crime data and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

-Jack Ginsburg reporting for MTN news