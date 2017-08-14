LOLO – Mandatory evacuations issued on Sunday for a section of Highway 12 near the Lolo Peak Fire had people packing up and moving out.

Many of the evacuees stopped at the FireWise trailer on Highway 93 in Lolo to talk with fire officials and learn more about what the future holds for the 10,000-acre blaze.

“Well, there’s a lot of things going through our minds. We experienced this four years ago in 2013 so we’re a lot more prepared this time. We had goats and chickens and ducks. And having to get all our animals out and safe, us and all of our cats and dogs. And then where are we going to put them? And where are we going to stay and how long? What are we going to do about work? It just turns everything upside down for you,” said evacuees Whitney and Jason Olson.

Authorities started going door-to-door on Sunday morning telling people that they had to leave the section of Highway 12 between Bear Creek and Fort Fizzle. They were asked to check in at Ropers Lounge.

The evacuees are now facing many unknowns. “We don’t know any information. It could be weeks, it could be never, it could be days. So we don’t know. We’re kind of in shock,” the Olson’s said.

The evacuation notices include around 160 residences with another 140 between Fort Fizzle and Balsam Root Road. Portions of Morman Creek Road, past and including Vann Drive are also under an evacuation warning.

Highway 12 is closed to traffic west of Lolo between mile marker 30 and mile marker 16.

The Red Cross is operating a shelter at the Florence Carlton Community Church on Old US Highway 93 for fire evacuees. For animal sheltering call Missoula County Animal Control at (406) 541-7387.

Information on evacuations can be found by calling (406) 258-4636. The latest fire activity information is available at (406) 272-5433. Additional information on what you can do to help evacuees as well as what other services are available to evacuees can be found here .

A public meeting to discuss the blaze will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Upper Gym at Lolo School on U.S. Highway 93.