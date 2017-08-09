SEELEY LAKE – The Rice Ridge Fire that’s burning just north of Seeley Lake has grown to nearly 9,300 acres and is now 10 percent contained.

The evacuation warning issued for south of Rice Ridge Ridge Road to Double Arrow Road — including the town of Seeley Lake — on the east side of Highway 83 remains in place. While no actual evacuations have been ordered, residents should remain on alert.

The waters of Seeley Lake remains closed to all recreation activities due to aircraft scooping water. The closure is expected to last through the weekend.

A public meeting to discuss the Rice Ridge fire will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Story continues below



Fire information booths are staffed at the Valley Market and Rovero’s Hardware Store on Highway 83 Seeley daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A fire information line at (406) 813-0527 is manned daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The American Red Cross has a shelter on standby at the Potomac Community Center.

There are over 500 people assigned to battle the lightning sparked blaze that’s burning approximately two miles northeast of the town of Seeley Lake.

For complete fire coverage click here.