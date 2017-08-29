SEELEY LAKE – The number of residences evacuated because of the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake has grown.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said the latest information shows that approximately 1,000 residents have been put under an evacuation order.

The fire has burned a total of 30,662 acres and is 22 percent contained.

Authorities are currently working with fire personnel to setup an information and evacuee checkpoint in Seeley Lake.

The following areas have been put under an evacuation order due to an immediate fire threat near the Rice Ridge Fire:

Information about the evacuations can be found by calling (406) 258-INFO.

Northern Boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Cedar Lane northeast to Morrell Creek Road. The boundary continues along the Cottonwood Lakes Road east to the Forest Boundary.

Eastern Boundary: Cottonwood Lakes Road at the Forest Boundary and south to the northern boundary of the Double Arrow.

Southern Boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Whitetail Drive east to the junction of Whitetail Drive and Dolly Varden. The southern boundary continues east to include the area north of the Commons Area and eastward to the intersection of Montana Drive and South Canyon Drive, continuing southeast along Montana Drive to the junction with Glacier Drive and then south to the junction with Double Arrow Road including Pyramid Loop and all areas in the Double Arrow Subdivision to the south and east.

Western Boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Cedar Lane south to the junction of Highway 83 and Whitetail Drive.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has extended the evacuation warning to include the area from the south Boyscout Road north to Tamaracks Resort, west of Highway 83 and east of the lake.

Evacuees can use a Red Cross shelter at the University Congressional Church in Missoula.

There are lots of options available for displaced livestock and pets. Call Missoula County Animal Control at (406) 541-7387 and leave a message.

For the latest information on all Montana fires click here.