SEELEY LAKE – There’s been little change at the scene of the Rice Ridge fire that’s burning outside the town of Seeley Lake. The blaze has burned nearly 6,900 acres and remains 0% contained.

The evacuation warning issued to residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road to Morrell Creek and south of Cottonwood Lakes Road — east of Highway 83 — including the town of Seeley Lake and Double Arrow Ranch is still in effect.

Seeley Lake continues to be off-limits to the public as super scooper planes, and other aircraft continue to gather water to drop on the blaze.

A new Type 2 Incident Management Team has taken over fighting the blaze, and a public meeting about the Rice Ridge fire will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Story continues below



Crews will continue to build fire line on the south end of the fire and will be conducting structure protection work on properties to the south of the fire and along the Highway 83 corridor on Thursday.

Crews will continue to assess properties and prepare structure protection plans for the Highway 83 Corridor and the Town of Seeley Lake.

Fire managers note that all air operations above the fire had to be halted at midday on Wednesday because a civilian was flying a drone in the vicinity of Seeley Lake.

Flying a drone in the area of a wildland causes all firefighting aircraft to be grounded. It is a Federal offense to fly within a Temporary Flight Restriction zone.