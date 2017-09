ROCKPORT, TEXAS-There are many cities & towns that make up the Coastal Bend of Texas. Among them sits Rockport, with a population of about 8,700, located about 30 miles Northeast of Corpus Christi along the Gulf Coast.

Rockport residents took a beating when the then Category 4 Hurricane Harvey barreled through on Friday night. This small town, one of the hardest hit during the hurricane, is home to Rockport Beach, many fishing piers, and rich birdlife.

What remains now is just a shadow of what was there last week.

Residents throughout the community are starting to return home. What most have found is devastating.

Homes damaged or destroyed, boats and campers overturned, windows blown out and power lines down.

It’s unclear when power will be fully restored, but it could be measured in days and weeks not hours. In all, 12 people were injured here during the storm. One resident died when the mobile home they were sheltering in caught fire after Harvey’s landfall.

On Wednesday, Mayor Charles Wax said cleanup efforts are underway, but a WATER BOIL ADVISORY remains in effect. Power and cell phone crews are working hard to restore service to this proud community. And, this sign of normalcy, trash pickup may start as early as Thursday.

For now, residents are doing the best they can to get by, one day at a time.

One Rockport resident told us, “The damage it’s been, it’s been horrific out here. A Category 4 hurricane that sat for a while over us and trees down everywhere. There’s, I want to say, 90 percent of Rockport homes have been lost. I mean, people lost everything, no clothes, nothing to salvage most of the time. Some guy came by yesterday with a truck, said they salvaged what they could and all it was broken bikes and just broken dressers. There was really nothing there.”

Many plan to continue salvage efforts and rebuild. For them, Rockport is home, and they will always remain #Rockportstrong.

