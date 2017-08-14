HELENA – More than 400 people at set to attend SafetyFestMT in Helena this week at the Helena College Airport Campus.

Now in its seventh year, SafetyFestMT is designed to help businesses, small or large, educate their employees and give them the tools they need to make a safer work place.

Put on by the State, this year’s SafetyFest will offer over fifty classes that range from OSHA training and Fire Safety Education to Meth Awareness and more.

Organizer of the event Casey Kyler-West from the Department of Labor and Industry said the event will hopefully help change Montana’s Safety culture. He added that Montana is still well above the national average for workplace injury.

Story continues below



“Montana has the fourth highest injury rate in the nation and we used to be number one,” said Kyler-West “We are getting better but we still have a lot of work to do.”

SafteyFestMT will continue through Thursday and is free and open to anyone that wants to attend.

For more information about the event click here.