ROCK CREEK – The Sapphire Complex Fire, has grown to over 15,600 acres. Some of the evacuations issued on Tuesday remain in place.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office downgraded an evacuation order for residents from Stony Creek south to Kyle Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge. They can now return home.

The sheriff’s office had issued a mandatory evacuation order on Tuesday but as of Wednesday afternoon, the order had been downgraded to yellow. Level yellow means residents should still be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Fire officials said a pre-evacuation warning remains from Hogback Homestead north to Butte Cabin.

Story continues below



The area between Hogback Homestead north to Butte Cabin remains under a pre-evacuation notice. Residents leaving this area are advised to exit north on Rock Creek Road.

The previous evacuations for the northern portion of the Rock Creek drainage and Sliderock Mountain area remain in place.

Fire managers reported that private property and structures in the Rock Creek drainage remain threatened by the Sapphire Complex fire as well as a Bonneville Power Administration power line and several communication sites.

The Sapphire Complex Fire is made up of three fires burning in the Rock Creek drainage area. The Goat Creek Fire is at 7,368 acres and is 40 percent contained, the Little Hogback Fire stands at 7,450 acres and is 0 percent contained and the Sliderock Fire has burned over 800 acres and is 20 percent contained.

There are currently 575 people assigned to battle the lightning sparked blazes. A fire information phone line is being manned daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and can be reached at (406) 540-3589.