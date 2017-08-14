UPDATE (7:35 p.m.) – According to Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer, the East Helena school board voted unanimously Monday evening to move forward with a plan to expand into a K-12 district.

The issue will be put on this November’s ballot and, if approved, will open a “preliminary investigation” into expanding the district and constructing a new high school.

EAST HELENA – Voters in the East Helena School District could decide as soon as this November whether to pursue their own high school.

During their Monday meeting, the East Helena school board will consider whether to put a proposal to expand into a K-12 district on the November ballot. If a majority of voters supports moving forward, the district will put together a bond proposal to pay for building a new high school. Voters will have to approve that bond within two years of the initial vote.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved Senate Bill 139, which allows elementary school districts with more than 1,000 students to build their own high schools. East Helena is one of three districts that meets the requirements, along with Lockwood near Billings and Hellgate in Missoula.

East Helena district leaders strongly supported SB 139 during the legislative session. Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said, as the bill worked through the Legislature, he heard strong support for it in the community.

“What our community has said to us is, ‘We needed that – what do we do next, because we want to move in this direction.’”

The vote on expanding the East Helena School District could come just six months after voters approved a $12 million bond to build a new elementary school. Crews are currently preparing the site of that new school. Construction could start later this month.

Whitmoyer said that bond was necessary to deal with overcrowding at East Helena’s other schools. He said a high school isn’t something the district has to have, so it will be a question about where voters want to go in the future.

“Probably more than any other time, this becomes an issue of what our town and our community wants,” he said. “What does the community want for their kids? What does the community want to invest in for the future?”

Whitmoyer said a high school bond issue would likely be around $25 million.