GREAT FALLS- Seattle Children’s Hospital of Washington plans to open a pediatric cardiology clinic in Great Falls.

A spokeswoman for Seattle Children’s said that the clinic would open along 26th Street South.

It’s located at 2510 Bobcat Way just south of Benefis Health System.

A sign is already in place at the building; it states that the clinic will be staffed by Dennis Ruggerie, a doctor of osteopathic medicine.

Story continues below



According to his biography on the Great Falls Clinic website, Ruggerie is a 1981 graduate of the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Seattle Children’s affiliates in Montana include Great Falls Clinic, St. Vincent Health Care in Billings, and Community Medical Center in Missoula.

The clinic is scheduled to open in early September.