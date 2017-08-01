SEELEY LAKE – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced the closure of all of Seeley Lake waters, effective immediately. for public safety while crews use the lake water to fight the Rice Ridge Fire.

The closure applies to all recreation, such as boating, swimming, wading and fishing. FWP says aircraft crews need to be able to safely operate as they dip water from the lake.

Officials say the closure will be in place until fire crews no longer need to use the lake for suppression efforts.

For up-to-date information on this closure and restrictions related to drought and fire, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/restrictions/ or call the FWP office in Missoula at 406-542-5500.

