SEELEY LAKE- Evacuations are a trying time for anyone and it’s not easy to talk about the ordeal while wondering whether or not your home will still be standing in the coming days.

But one Seeley Lake man whose family was evacuated earlier this week shared his story and urges everyone living near wildfire to be prepared for the worst.

Dennis Rolston is one of the folks displaced by the Rice Ridge Fire. He stopped by an information center opened by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Department in Seeley Lake on Tuesday evening.

Rolston said that he and his wife weren’t expecting to have to evacuate their home, they were still prepared. “Had vehicles parked and ready and packed and ready to leave!” said Rolston.

Story continues below



In fact, by the time deputies arrived at his home, they had already left, “we left as soon as we heard the announcement; we got it by Gmail and also Smart 911,” he said.

Rolston said he and his wife had put together a list of things they needed to save by prioritizing — essentials like clothing and heirlooms were at the top of the list.

“For instance,” he explained, “My wife’s quilts that she makes are very valuable to her, then she started packing those things into the vehicle in order to get those out and be safe.”

Rolston and his wife are safe and are staying with friends who live south of Seeley, “we’ll be spending the next few nights, I’m sure, with them!” he laughed.

Rolston says that of course he doesn’t want to lose his home, and extends his deepest thanks to the men and women fighting to protect it and so many others.

“We’re all very appreciative of what they’re all doing,” said the Seeley Lake resident. “You know, they’re working under really terrible circumstances with weather changing and we just, we really appreciate it.”

Those living in and around Seeley Lake are encouraged to sign up for Smart 911 services. That service informs residents of what their current evacuation status is.

Evacuees from the Rice Ridge fire are asked to stop at the fire information center between Cory’s Valley Market and the Wilderness Gateway Inn in Seeley Lake.

The Red Cross is manning a shelter for fire evacuees at the University Congressional Church in Missoula.

-Eric Clements, reporting for MTN News