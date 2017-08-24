BILLINGS – Don Nichols, who was convicted of kidnapping athlete Kari Swenson and killing Alan Goldstein in 1984, was granted parole several months ago and was released from the Montana State Prison on Wednesday.

Nichols, 86 years old, was serving an 85-year sentence in the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. He was convicted in Madison County on charges of deliberate homicide, kidnapping and aggravated felony assault.

Nichols and his son Dan kidnapped Swenson, a world-class biathlete, while she was jogging in the Big Sky area. The Nichols’ held Swenson captive in the woods for two days and chained her to a tree; Don had wanted to find a wife for his son.

Goldstein, a friend of Swenson’s who was helping with the search, was shot and killed by Nichols when he stumbled across the camp site where she was being held captive. Swenson was also shot, but recovered from her injury.

Sandy Jacke, a spokesperson for the Montana State Prison, told MTN News that Nichols is restricted from visiting Madison County, Park County, and Gallatin County.

Jacke said that Nichols will reside in Great Falls, and will report to the parole office in Great Falls. Nichols must also register as a violent offender.

Nichols was granted parole in late April 2017; it was the fourth time he had been eligible for parole.

Dan Nichols was granted parole in 1991. He ran into trouble with the law in 2011 when he was arrested on drug charges at the Rockin The Rivers Festival in Three Forks.

Swenson is now a veterinarian in Bozeman.

MTN’s Aja Goare