BILLINGS – Veterans who appeal their claims for disability benefits with the VA will see a faster response after the Senate unanimously passed a bill tackling the massive backlog of veterans’ appeals.

Sen. Jon Tester’s (D – Montana) bipartisan VA reform bill will allow the VA to better address the more than 470,000 veterans who are still waiting for decisions regarding their appeals.

The Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act will also allow veterans choose the disability appeal option that works best without being forced to start the process over.

The act will give veterans three options: they can appeal their existing claim to a higher-level office, appeal at the same office with new information, or appeal directly to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.

“Veterans have been waiting far too long for an answer from the VA. This bill will speed up the outdated appeals process so veterans can receive the disability benefits that they have earned,” stated Tester, Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “This bipartisan bill will cut government red tape and give the VA the flexibility and resources to process claims in a faster and more accurate way. I look forward to working with the President to get this bill signed into law soon, so that veterans in Montana and across America get the much-needed answers they have earned.”

Nearly 22,000 veterans in Montana receive disability compensation benefits from the VA, with an average degree of disability of 44.75 percent.

Tester has advocated in Congress to reform the appeals process and last year secured funding for the VA to hire an additional 300 claims processors to tackle the appeals backlog. In January, Tester successfully pressed the VA to exempt those claims processors from the federal hiring freeze.

The House has to adopt technical corrections of the new VA bill, then the bill signing is expected sometime in September after Congress returns from the August break.

More information about the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act can be found online here.