PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins is introducing a bill designed to train more primary care physicians and address the nation’s shortage of doctors.

Collins, a Republican, is submitting the bill along with Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. The senators say the shortage of physicians has reached “crisis levels” in some communities.

The senators say the bill would reauthorize and strengthen the Teaching Health Centers Graduate Medical Education Program that trains physicians in underserved areas. Collins says the improvements would be especially beneficial for rural and underserved communities that have been hit hard by the opioid abuse epidemic.

Collins and Tester say the U.S. is estimated to need more than 100,000 new primary care doctors by the year 2025.