HELENA – Bowhunting season is less than two weeks away and the Lewis and Clark Sherriff’s Office wants to remind hunters to be safe this year.

Local hunters this year should know where current wildfire closures are and avoid them. Walking into a fire line can be very dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

Stage one fire restrictions are also currently in place for Lewis and Clark County which means no campfires.

That means a scout or hunter will need to use alternative forms of heat to stay warm such as liquid propane stoves, as long as they can be turned on and off.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has a simple message for anyone wanting to start a campfire in national forest lands.

“No campfires, don’t do it,” said Dutton, “The chances of you starting a huge fire are significant so don’t do it.”

Dutton added that hunting season is also an active time for Search and Rescue.

Hunters should let people know where they are going, have enough supplies and most importantly have a way for people to contact them while out of service.

For a list of current fire closures click here.