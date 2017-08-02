Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Guzynski filed the charge of misdemeanor partner-family member assault in Pondera County Justice Court on July 21.

Court documents state that “…on or between Jan. 15 and Feb.15, in Pondera County, the Defendant purposely or knowingly caused bodily injury…by kicking his son.”

The victim told investigators that Suta had kicked him while he (the victim) was “curled up on the ground.”

In mid-April, investigators interviewed one person who said she witnessed the incident.

According to court documents, Suta admitted kicking the child.

Suta has been ordered to appear in Pondera County Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

If Suta is found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to one year in jail and/or ordered to pay a fine of up to $1,000.

MTN News contacted Suta on Wednesday morning; he declined to comment on the charge.