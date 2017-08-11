HELENA – A jury scam is has been reported by the Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards and he says to be on alert for possible fraudulent calls.

The sheriff’s office released a press release Friday warning that if you are contacted by someone asking for money because of failure to show up for jury duty, it’s a scam.

Edwards says the scammers are using actual deputy sheriff’s names and using official phone numbers. Some of the callers may even falsely use the United States Marshal Service name as a scare tactic, according to the sheriff.

Edwards noted that law enforcement or reputable business will never contact anyone asking for money or threatening arrest. He added that if it seems suspicious, it probably is.

The best solution is to ignore the calls or hang up and block them if possible.