HELENA – A bike shuttle service event starts this weekend for those who enjoy Helena’s trail system.

The 4th Annual Bike Helena Shuttle Fest kicked off Friday. The event, which coincides with the annual Montana Brewers Summer Rendezvous, provides a continuous Trail Rider shuttle service to various trailhead in the South Hills Trail System. Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, running every 45 minutes all weekend long, hikers, bikers, runners and other recreationists can enjoy the free shuttle program.

Trail Rider, offers shuttling from Downtown, all summer long, to Mount Helena, Mount Ascension and the Continental Divide trail up on MacDonald Pass for hikers, bikers or anyone that wants to explore Helena’s trail system. The shuttle picks up at Women’s Mural.

Bike Helena Community Outreach Director Jennifer Davis said the event is the perfect way to introduce people to Trail Rider and promote Helena as a mountain biking destination.

“We’d love to have new people out on the Trail Rider,” said Davis, “It’s a great resource if someone wants to hike, mountain bike, run, just explore the trail system.”

Shuttle Fest will also offer free shuttle rides from Downtown to the Brewers Rendezvous this Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Bike Helena is asking for $10 or more donations during the events to help fund the Trail Rider program.

To view the full Trail Rider schedule click here.

For more information about Shuttle Fest click here.