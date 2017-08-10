The wildfire smoke is here to stay for another day knocking down air quality across Western Montana.

Seeley Lake once again saw smoke reach Hazardous levels on Monday morning with the Missoula City-County Health Department is still recommending residents get out of the smoke if they are able to.

When air quality is Hazardous, all people should limit or avoid outdoor exertion and leave the area or stay indoors with filtered air when possible. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart of lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.

The conditions in Missoula, Lolo and Arlee were listed as Unhealthy this morning after smoke started accumulating in Lolo at midnight, and it made its way into Missoula by roughly 3 a.m., according to the Health Department’s Sarah Coefield.

Conditions in Frenchtown and Rock Creek were still Moderate on Thursday morning although Coefield said Rock Creek was flirting with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Smoke from the Liberty fire has once again funneled into the Arlee valley and conditions have been deteriorating while smoke from the Rice Ridge fire is headed up the Swan Valley, and conditions in Condon may be Unhealthy or worse.

When air quality is Unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors.

Conditions in Florence were Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on Thursday morning. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Seeley Lake will be the area that sees the most dramatic improvement on Thursday afternoon, according to Coefield.

The air quality in Hamilton was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on Monday morning while the Flathead Valley was at Moderate.