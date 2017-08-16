HELENA – The monumental solar eclipse is just a few days away, and while the path of totality will skirt Montana, the big sky country is still in for a show.

In Helena, the moon will obscure just over 93 percent of the sun, darkening the sky over the Capital City.

“So imagine an Oreo we will call that the moon and the cookie monster has taken just a little tiny bite of that Oreo, so you’re just going to see a thin sliver, but that thin liver is still so bright, so you still don’t want to look directly at the sun, because you will go blind,” said Ryan Hannhoe, Helena Astronomical Society member.

In Great Falls the percentage will be slightly less at 90 percent.

Eye protection is critical no matter where you are viewing the eclipse, sunglasses will not cut it. Only ISO approved glasses with solar filters can be used to safely view the eclipse.

“Look down, put them around your ears and then what you want to do is look up and see an orange disk, thats the sun, the image you are going to see,” said Hannhoe.

To know if your glasses are ISO approved, put them on in the house and then look at a light bulb, if you can see the light bulb, then they are not safe.

Special filters are also needed if you plan to watch the eclipse with a telescope or capture it with a camera.

Despite being outside the path of totality, people in helena are still excited for the celestial event. Megan Surginer, runs a preschool, and told MTN she will be watching it there, along with her family.

“My husband will be off that day and so we will be watching it together, but we’re excited, I mean it’s something that hasn’t happened in over a century so it will be pretty awesome,” said Surginer.

If you don't have your ISO approved solar glasses, you can buy them this Saturday at the Farmers Market in Helena from the Helena Astronomical Society.

Proceeds will go towards building an observatory at the Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake.

NASA has more information about the eclipse.

To customize your eclipse experience