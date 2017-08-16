HELENA- At an administrative meeting Wednesday afternoon, multiple Helena City Commissioners called for the removal of a Confederate Memorial Fountain.

Emotions are running high over the fountain, and some of the commissioners fear violent confrontations surrounding the monument.

At Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioner Ed Noonan said, “We have to make it clear we will not become a touchstone for people who use hate to define our community of the American community.”

Another commissioner said the fountain should have been removed years ago/

Many of the people attending the meeting agreed, but a few did speak in support of keeping the monument.

The fountain was commissioned more than 100 years ago by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Two years ago city commissioners decided to put a sign up to contextualize the fountain, but that sign was never installed.

We will update this story with more details on the discussion following the meeting.