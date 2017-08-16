MISSOULA- Evacuees from two fires burning in central and western Montana are now allowed to return to their homes.

The evacuation level for the Moose Lake area at the Meyers Fire has been downgraded so residents can return to their homes. The situation may change, so fire managers say residents should be prepared to leave again if needed.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson praised residents for their cooperation as did the Incident Commander, Jay Esperance. However, he stressed that firefighters and fire equipment will still be actively working in the area and everyone should be extra vigilant when traveling. They noted to drive with headlights on and keep speeds low.

The evacuations orders for the Frog Pond Basin, and Copper Creek Campground areas remain unchanged at this time.

The Meyers fire burning 25 miles outside of Philipsburg has burned 13,800 acres and is 5 percent contained.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order for the lower section of Highway 12 along Lolo Creek from mile post 21.7 west to mile post 20 for residents who were ordered to leave because of the Lolo Peak Fire.

Fire managers, however, have warned everyone to remain on alert as they brace for more dry weather and the potential for extreme fire behavior the second half of the week.\

The mandatory evacuation order remains in place near Fort Fizzle and west to Mill Creek Road and Elk Meadows Road on both sides of the highway. Portions of Mormon Creek Road above, and including Vann Drive also remain under evacuation warnings.

During a Monday community meeting the Incident Commander for the Lolo Peak Fire said while the cooler weather is helpful, this isn’t a time to become “numb” to the threat from the blaze.

The latest maps show the Lolo Peak Fire has now burned over 10,300 acres since being sparked by lightning.

Highway 12 has been reopened to traffic west of Lolo between mile marker 30 and mile marker 16. Pilot cars are guiding drivers through the area.

The Red Cross is operating a shelter at the Florence Carlton Community Church on Old US Highway 93 for fire e evacuees. For animal sheltering call Missoula County Animal Control at (406) 541-7387.