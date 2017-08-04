It was a special delivery for a very special 97-year-old man on Thursday in Kalispell.

For the last 10 years, John Martello says he’s gone to a local orchard to get his favorite Flathead cherries every summer but he couldn’t make it out this year — so the orchard brought the cherries to him.

“Best ones in the whole world. [Are you going to share them?] Yes, my daughter and her husband and all the good looking girls,” Martello said.

Martello told MTN the secret to living a long life is eating lots of Flathead cherries.

Story continues below



MTN’s Nicole Miller