HELENA – There’s a new scam making its way around the Helena area, and St. Peter’s Hospital says be to be aware of phony calls.

St. Pete’s issued a press release Tuesday notifying Helena residents of a phone scam where people claimed to be a representative of St. Pete’s or the caller ID number registered to the hospital. The hospital says the callers say they are representatives to gain trust and request personal information.

The hospital says the callers may say they are running a promotion. There may also be silence on the other end. These telemarketing and robocalls are not affiliated with the hospital.

The press release reminded residents to never give out personal information over the phone to an unknown caller, even if the calls seem credible and or the phone numbers were recognizable.

“We believe these callers are part of the spoofing scam and we can confirm they do not represent St. Peter’s and did not originate from a St. Peter’s facility,” said Andrea Groom, Executive Director of Corporate Communications. “So far, we are not aware of any personal information being shared or compromised as a result of this scam.”

St. Pete’s continues to monitor the situation. They offer tips on what to do if you feel you are being scammed.

Ask for the name of the caller.

Hang up and call the organization or institution back directly using the main number.

St. Peter’s Hospital’s main line can be reached at 442-2480 or 457-4180.

If you have received a spoofed call, or believe you have been a victim of a scam, contact the Office of Consumer Protection. You can find more information about scams on their website and report them here.