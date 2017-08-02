HELENA – Fire officials announced Wednesday that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions start Saturday in several north central Montana counties.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions mean the following activities are prohibited unless specifically exempt:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, unless noted in the exemptions of the agency or county restrictions order.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

With the exception of Glacier National Park, restrictions on all federal, state, tribal and county lands within Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Glacier, Golden Valley, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lewis & Clark, Liberty, Meagher, Musselshell, Pondera, Powell, Teton, Toole and Wheatland will be in effect.

The purpose of fire restrictions is to reduce the risk of human-caused fires during periods of very high to extreme fire danger.

Within Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest there are several places that are exempt from the prohibition of campfires. Those listed below are the only areas where people can still have a campfire within the permanent, metal campfire rings provided.

If the area is not listed, campfires will not be allowed there.

Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District

Kings Hill Cabin

Calf Creek Cabin

Aspen Campground

Many Pines Campground

Logging Creek Campground

Camp Rotary

Jumping Creek Campground

Moose Creek Campground

Grasshopper Campground

Richardson Campground

Forest Lake Campground

Helena Ranger District

Coulter Campground

Kading Campground

Moose Creek Campground

Park Lake Campground

Vigilante Campground

Indian Flats Cabin

Kading Cabin

Moose Creek Cabin

Meriwether Picnic Area

Park Lake Day Use Area

Ten Mile Picnic Area

Judith – Musselshell Ranger District

Dry Wolf Cabin

Hunters Springs Cabin

Dry Wolf Campground

Hay Canyon Campground

Thain Creek Campground

Spring Creek Campground

Russian Flat Campground

Crystal Lake Day and Group Use areas

Jellison Campground

Lincoln Ranger District

Aspen Grove Campground

Pine Grove Campground

Blackfoot Canyon Campground

Copper Creek Campground

Granite Butte Lookout

Indian Meadows Guard Station

Cummings Cabin

Rocky Mountain Ranger District