HELENA – Fire officials announced Wednesday that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions start Saturday in several north central Montana counties.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions mean the following activities are prohibited unless specifically exempt:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, unless noted in the exemptions of the agency or county restrictions order.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
With the exception of Glacier National Park, restrictions on all federal, state, tribal and county lands within Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Glacier, Golden Valley, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lewis & Clark, Liberty, Meagher, Musselshell, Pondera, Powell, Teton, Toole and Wheatland will be in effect.
The purpose of fire restrictions is to reduce the risk of human-caused fires during periods of very high to extreme fire danger.
Within Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest there are several places that are exempt from the prohibition of campfires. Those listed below are the only areas where people can still have a campfire within the permanent, metal campfire rings provided.
If the area is not listed, campfires will not be allowed there.
Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District
- Kings Hill Cabin
- Calf Creek Cabin
- Aspen Campground
- Many Pines Campground
- Logging Creek Campground
- Camp Rotary
- Jumping Creek Campground
- Moose Creek Campground
- Grasshopper Campground
- Richardson Campground
- Forest Lake Campground
Helena Ranger District
- Coulter Campground
- Kading Campground
- Moose Creek Campground
- Park Lake Campground
- Vigilante Campground
- Indian Flats Cabin
- Kading Cabin
- Moose Creek Cabin
- Meriwether Picnic Area
- Park Lake Day Use Area
- Ten Mile Picnic Area
Judith – Musselshell Ranger District
- Dry Wolf Cabin
- Hunters Springs Cabin
- Dry Wolf Campground
- Hay Canyon Campground
- Thain Creek Campground
- Spring Creek Campground
- Russian Flat Campground
- Crystal Lake Day and Group Use areas
- Jellison Campground
Lincoln Ranger District
- Aspen Grove Campground
- Pine Grove Campground
- Blackfoot Canyon Campground
- Copper Creek Campground
- Granite Butte Lookout
- Indian Meadows Guard Station
- Cummings Cabin
Rocky Mountain Ranger District
- Benchmark Campground
- Cave Mountain Campground
- Double Falls Campground
- Elko Campground
- Home Gulch Campground
- Mill Falls Campground
- Mortimer Gulch Campground
- South Fork Campground
- Summit Campground
- Sun Canyon Campground
- Van Deriet Campground
- West Fork Teton Campground
- Wood Lake Campground
- Wood Lake Picnic Area
- West Fork Cabin