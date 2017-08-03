HELENA – Continued hot and dry weather has prompted county officials across the state including those surrounding the Helena area to implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Starting at midnight on Friday, campfires and other fires are prohibited except in approved recreation sites. Smoking is prohibited outside of vehicles, building and recreation sites. The use of fireworks is also prohibited.

Exemptions for general fire restrictions include:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act. Persons using a device fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty. All land within a city boundary is exempted.

*At Bannack, Lewis and Clark Caverns, Black Sandy and Spring Meadow State Parks, fires are allowed within established fire rings or grills, but prohibited elsewhere within the parks.

Officials urge the public to use extreme care with any type of open flame, because in extreme fire conditions, the smallest spark can become a big fire fast.

“As we heard at our public meeting last night in Lincoln,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Captain Brent Colbert, “All of the federal and all of the state fire guys are tapped out. They are spread as far as they can.”

“None of this is going to improve. It’s going to get worse before it gets better. And any of the major fires probably aren’t going to be put out until it snows.”

Jefferson County Commissioners issued the proclamation for Jefferson County on Thursday.

The resolution says agriculture activities such as harvesting crops and burning ditch banks and stubble are exempt. Any controlled burning requires a burn permit. Agriculture producers are required to notify the Jefferson County 911 Dispatch Center and the Rural Fire Department and have fire suppression equipment on site prior to burning.

*The restrictions apply specifically to properties in Beaverhead, Butte-Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Madison, Broadwater, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark and Meagher counties.

Violations could result in a fine of up to $5,000 or six months in jail.

You can read more about the restrictions and see an interactive map of all restricted areas here. For a full list of all fire and fishing restrictions click here.